Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to resign? Here's what he said about continuing in a caretaker role

Dick Schoof, the Dutch Prime Minister has offered to resign recently, and said that his government would offer to continue on in a caretaker role. This new development around Dutch politics sets a clear stage for a snap election, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes soon after Freedom Party's supremo Geert Wilders pulled out of the Dutch government earlier Tuesday after his coalition partners refused to take on his proposals about curbing migration.

Wilders pulled out his Freedom Party from the coalition after his demands, which included closing the border to asylum seekers, were not agreed upon. Wilders' plan also included temporarily halting family reunification and returning asylum seekers to Syria, according to Bloomberg, all of which was reportedly rejected, leading to the fallout.

"In the past days I let all four caucus leaders know several times that the fall of the government would in my opinion be unnecessary and irresponsible. Nationally and internationally we are facing big challenges, and more than ever do we need reliability," Schoff was quoted telling reporters, according to Bloomberg.

A minority government at the Centre is currently unlikely, with the other coalition parties looking into other options to keep the government functioning. This includes bringing in new parties into the coalition. Continuing as a minority cabinet is also an option, but if all political talks fail, there are major chances of fresh elections in the country.

Meanwhile, there are also talks about a caretaker government, with many weighing in on the outcomes of the same. "We think a caretaker government will avoid controversial topics for up to one year, so the Netherlands will be stable with no impact on the funding needs. There’s no panic whatsoever relating to the political situation in the Netherlands," Jaap Teerhuis, senior rates strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV was quoted as telling Bloomberg about the potential of a caretaker government.