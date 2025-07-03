EAM S Jaishankar meets FBI Director Kash Patel, hails India-US counter-terror, crime cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time). The minister expressed appreciation for cooperation between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

“Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, which was later re-posted by Patel too.

Earlier, Jaishankar in a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that they discussed the global situation and bilateral cooperation.

"Delighted to meet US DNI Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC this afternoon. A good exchange on the global situation and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Meeting with US Energy Secretary On Tuesday (local time), Jaishankar met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC, to discuss the energy transformation underway in India and discuss opportunities for a deeper energy partnership between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “A useful conversation with US Secretary Wright in Washington DC this evening. Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for a deeper India-US energy partnership.”

The External Affairs Minister, who is visiting the US, also met Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. The two discussed advancing the defence partnership between two nations, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities, and responsibilities.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, he participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM).

"Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today's gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and keep it free and open," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar met US State Secretary Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM) in Washington and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.