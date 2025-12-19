Earn up to $200k without degree or work experience as Trump admin launches Tech Force – check application process & more

The Trump administration has launched a new hiring program called the U.S. Tech Force, which is significantly different from standard government recruitment practices. This program does not require a college degree or minimum work experience for technology experts willing to serve two-year terms in federal agencies. Successful applicants could earn between $150,000 and $200,000.

Announced by the Office of Personnel Management, the initiative aims to recruit approximately 1,000 engineers, data scientists, and AI specialists to work on critical technology projects for the government. Participants, referred to as “fellows,” will undertake tasks such as AI implementation, application development, and data modernisation.

“The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the General Services Administration (GSA), the White House Office of Science Technology and Policy (OSTP), and agency leaders across the administration, today announced the establishment of the United States Tech Force (Tech Force)– a new, cross-government program to recruit top technologists to modernize the federal government,” the official notification read.

“This is a clarion call,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said. “If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you. Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector.”

Key details of the program The program participants will collaborate in teams, reporting directly to agency leadership. They will receive technical training, interact with industry experts, and work closely with senior managers from partner companies in the Tech Force, alongside leading technology firms, the agency said. After finishing the program, engineers can pursue full-time positions with partner private-sector firms.

What is the application process? The recruitment process involves submitting an initial application, undergoing a technical assessment, possibly attending interviews with agency leadership, and completing a background check. Please submit your interest through the application portal and create a USAJOBS profile. When relevant Tech Force job openings are posted, interested candidates will receive notifications with links you can use to apply.

What skills are required? Candidates with expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, or technical project management will be considered. Strong problem-solving abilities and a passion for public service are essential, the agency said.

Check compensation and other benefits Compensation varies based on experience level and agency placement. Annual salaries are expected to be in the approximate range of $150,000 to $200,000. Benefits include health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and eligibility for performance-based awards.

Is any specific educational qualification required? A traditional degree is not necessary; applicants should showcase technical skills via work experience, projects, or certifications.

What is the minimum work experience? There is no set amount of work experience required. Applicants only need to meet the minimum qualifications described in each job posting. The most important factor is the ability to solve key government technology challenges.