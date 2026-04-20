Earning ₹2 crore still feels tight: Indian techie in US breaks down why; social media reacts, ‘What about job stress?’

A US-based Indian-American engineering leader has a message for tech families. Two incomes and one child can build serious wealth. But that’s only possible if lifestyle spending stays disciplined.

Hima Bindu Peteti shared the breakdown on Instagram. She is currently Director of Engineering at Capital One in McLean, Virginia. Her focus is AI-enabled engineering and modernization. Before Capital One, she spent nearly nine years as Senior Manager at Fannie Mae. She joined Capital One in March 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hima’s post focuses on what she calls the DINK+1 model. That stands for dual income, no kids, plus one child. She estimates mid-level IT professionals earn between $75,000 (around ₹70 lakh) and $120,000 (around ₹1.12 crore) each.

Roles include cloud support, data analyst, and software developer. Combined household income can reach $150,000 ( ₹1.4 crore) to $240,000 ( ₹2.23 crore) or more annually.

Savings potential depends heavily on where the family lives. In mid-cost states like Texas, Tennessee, or North Carolina, savings can range from $2,000 ( ₹1.85 lakh) to $4,000 ( ₹3.7 lakh) per month.

That ranges from $24,000 (over ₹22 lakh) to $48,000 (nearly ₹45 lakh) every year. In expensive cities like San Francisco, Seattle, or New York, the picture changes sharply. Monthly savings may drop to as low as $500 ( ₹47,000) or as high as $2,000. Sometimes, families in those cities save nothing at all.

“Let's do some live math. House EMI: $3k, Car EMI: $1500 (if 2 cars), Grocery: $1,200, Kids classes: $800, Shopping: $1,000,” she shared.

“Other expenses: Eating at restaurants: $300, Utilities: $1,000, Entertainment: $300, My hobbies: $500, Travel and India Trip: $1,000, Parents aid in India: $500,” she added.

“So on average, you can save up to $2,000 per month. Is this is a mandate lifestyle or luxury??” she wondered.

Peteti lists several core advantages of this family structure. Two salaries provide a strong financial foundation. One child means manageable childcare costs.

Home buying becomes more accessible. Retirement savings grow faster. Travel and lifestyle options improve significantly compared to larger families.

But she also identifies spending habits that quietly destroy this advantage. Buying an oversized home is her first warning. Financing luxury cars comes next.

Eating out frequently drains savings steadily. Choosing a private school adds a high cost. Heavily supporting extended family creates financial pressure, while lifestyle inflation after a promotion is the final trap.

Note: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reactions The post has struck a chord with Indian-American professionals across the US.

“Hobbies 500, shopping 1000, eating out 300 can be reduced. Why 1000 for utilities? India 500$ is a kind of savings. A home mortgage principal will also build equity in your home. 401 (k) is a long-term savings. What else do you need, dude?” asked a social media user.

“What about job stress and its impact on health, especially for women?” asked another.

Another user pointed out, “Car EMI is way too high. With that EMI and already a down payment that was made, this could be before 1-2 years.”

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“That’s not right….. The calculations seem exaggerated. Even in high-tax states, living in the U.S., it is still possible to save. If expenses are higher, earnings are too. It is about a balanced perspective, not just highlighting one side,” came from another.