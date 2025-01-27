A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Maine coast early Monday morning, at approximately 10:22 a.m., centered about six miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, at a depth of around eight miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor was felt across a wide area, from Boston, Massachusetts, to Portland, Maine, surprising residents hundreds of miles away.

Widespread tremors felt across the region The earthquake was felt across all of New England, with reports of shaking extending to states as far as Pennsylvania. In southern Maine, many residents reported buildings and houses trembling, disrupting a sunny winter morning. Initially, some residents mistook the shaking for a car accident or explosion.

Rare earthquake risk along Atlantic Seaboard While earthquakes are rare in the New England region, this event serves as a reminder that seismic activity, though unusual, is not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard. The USGS Earthquakes division noted on X (formerly Twitter), “Earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard.”

Authorities confirm no major damage In response, local officials in Maine and New Hampshire quickly assessed the situation, confirming there were no significant damages. The Maine Emergency Management Agency urged people to call 911 only in emergencies. Spokesperson Vanessa Corson stated that no damage had been reported by local agencies, and New Hampshire's Department of Safety echoed similar reports, confirming that no injuries or damage had been reported to 911.

Maine schools report no damage In Kennebunk, Maine, school officials reassured parents after checking district buildings for any damage. Superintendent Terri Cooper confirmed that no issues were found, and operations were running smoothly.

A rare event in New England While earthquakes are less frequent in the eastern U.S. than in the West, they can still be felt over a broader region. The USGS noted that small earthquakes, like this one, occur about twice a year in New England. Despite their rarity, these tremors are part of a long history of occasional seismic activity in the region, dating back to colonial times.

