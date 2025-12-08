Subscribe

Earthquake Today: 2.1 magnitude tremor shakes California's San Ramon on 8 Dec

Earthquake Today: The tremor struck at 2:11 am (local time), with its epicenter situated approximately 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, at a depth of 5 miles.

Updated8 Dec 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Earthquake Today: An earthquake measuring 2.1 in magnitude quake struck close to San Ramon Monday morning, as per the US Geological Survey. The tremor struck at 2:11 am (local time), with its epicenter situated approximately 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, at a depth of 5 miles.

Earlier in the day, a tremor measuring 5.45 magnitude on the Richter Scale, rattled Turkey.

Where is San Ramon located?

San Ramon is a city located in Contra Costa County, California – in the Ramon Valley, about 35 miles east of San Francisco in the East Bay Area. The area is also home to major companies such as Chevron and SAP.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

 
 
