Earthquake today: 2.7-magnitude quake shakes parts of New Jersey and New York; no damage reported

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the Tri-State area around midday on Tuesday (August 5), with tremors felt across northern New Jersey and sections of New York. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck near Hillsdale, New Jersey—about 20 miles north of Manhattan.

Series of small quakes in the region Tuesday’s tremor follows a 3.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, over the past weekend, and a 2.0 quake recorded near Randolph on July 22. The series of small quakes has drawn renewed attention to minor but noticeable seismic activity in the region.

In April 2024, northern New Jersey experienced a flurry of 11 earthquakes ranging between magnitudes 2.0 and 4.8.

Tremors felt across Hudson River towns AccuWeather reported that residents in Rye, New York—about 30 miles northeast of Manhattan—felt the shaking and quickly shared their experiences on social media platform X. People in Rockland and Irvington, two towns along the Hudson River, also reported mild tremors.

No damage reported There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage. Local emergency officials continue to monitor the area. Low-magnitude quakes are typically not destructive.

The quakes are likely related to minor activity along local faults in New Jersey, which are not as active as those in major seismic zones but can still produce occasional tremors.