Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake strikes Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Atascadero in California

Earthquake today: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck California on Tuesday with tremors in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton, a census-designated place in San Luis Obispo County.

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the 4.1 magnitude quake at 9:45am PT (12:54pm ET), with an epicenter near Templeton.

The earthquake occurred 23 miles from San Luis Obispo and eight miles from Atascadero.

Also Read | Another earthquake jolts Afghanistan as 4.6-magnitude tremors strike again

More than 700 residents of Templeton reported feeling shaking, according to the "Did You Feel It" page on the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website.

Advertisement

“California just welcomed me back. First earthquake since I moved back. Was minor but damn I forgot how freaky that is!! Looks like it was a 4.4. Felt like a train rumbled through the house,” said an X user.

Over the last week, there have been two quakes, greater than magnitude 2.5 in the region.

Five days ago, a 3.5 magnitude quake, was detected close to Vallejo. Whereas, on November 17, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck close to San Ramon.

California famously sits along the San Andreas Fault System, a major fault line that has caused some of the biggest earthquakes in US history.

According to the earthquake country.com, the Southern California Coast area is highly susceptible to earthquakes and earthquake related effects. Numerous earthquake faults crisscross southern California and no one within the area resides more than 10 miles from an active fault.

Advertisement

Also Read | Another earthquake jolts Afghanistan as 4.6-magnitude tremors strike again

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service, Los Angeles, said that scattered showers currently rotating about the area. "Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day for South California. Brief moderate/heavy rain possible with any thunderstorms,”

The National Weather Prediction Centre (NWPC) stated that flash flood risk increasing this afternoon into the evening across the Colorado River basin between southeast California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona.