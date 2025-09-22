Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake jolts California's Bay Area

Earthquake today: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck the San Francisco Bay Area on September 22, Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey, mentioning it was just east-southeast of Berkeley. The quake took place shortly before 3 am PDT.

Advertisement

Many on social media stated they experienced it and saw things shaking.

As per AP, KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark stated in a video from the newsroom, "Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over. Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

Details on casualties or injuries remain unknown so far.