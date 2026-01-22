Earthquake today: 4.7-magnitude quake rocks Utah–Wyoming area, over 1,600 report feeling tremors

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit near the border between Utah and Wyoming on Thursday morning, shaking buildings in Salt Lake City, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

The quake’s epicentre was located about 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming, at a depth of 8.4 miles. Nearly 1,600 people reported feeling the tremor, Newsweek reported.

This came just two days after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Indio, California. The tremors were felt across Southern California, including San Diego, Palm Springs, Temecula, and Riverside.

The earthquake struck the region shortly before 9 p.m. EDT on Monday at a shallow depth of 3 kilometres. The epicentre was located approximately 19 km north-northeast of Indio, California.