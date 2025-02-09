Earthquake today: An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter magnitude scale hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands at 6.23 pm on February 8, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), AP reported.
People living near the coastline of some Caribbean islands and Honduras have thus been urged to move further inland or avoid going to the beaches amid the potential threat for a tsunami, the report added.
Notably, this marks the biggest earthquake in the region, since Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude quake in 2021, according to a statement by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Reuters reported.
The 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 6.23 pm local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, as per the USGS data. The quake's epicenter was located 209 kilometers south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands, the AP report said.
(With inputs from AP)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.