Earthquake today: An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter magnitude scale hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands at 6.23 pm on February 8, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), AP reported.

People living near the coastline of some Caribbean islands and Honduras have thus been urged to move further inland or avoid going to the beaches amid the potential threat for a tsunami, the report added.

Notably, this marks the biggest earthquake in the region, since Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude quake in 2021, according to a statement by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Reuters reported.

About the Caribbean Cayman Islands Earthquake The 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 6.23 pm local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, as per the USGS data. The quake's epicenter was located 209 kilometers south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands, the AP report said.

Where Are Tsunami Warnings Issued? According to the United States National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami alert for the mainland United States. However, a tsunami advisory has been issued for the regions of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, AP reported.

Further, the government of the Cayman Islands has issued a tsunami threat alert. It said on its official social media channels that its “residents living near the coastline are encouraged to move inland.”

And in Honduras, authorities said are no immediate reports of damages, but urged its residents to stay away from beaches in the next few hours, according to local media, as reported by AP.

According to the International Tsunami Information Center, “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts…”

These coasts include the following: Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, San Andres Providence, Belize, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Saba.

