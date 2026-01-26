Earthquake today: Chandeliers swing, walls crack as 5.5 quake jolts homes in China’s Gansu | Video

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern China’s Gansu province on Monday afternoon (January 26), shaking buildings and triggering emergency responses in the region.

The quake hit Diebu County in the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:56 pm local time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicentre was shallow, at a depth of 10 kilometres, intensifying the shaking felt on the ground.

Residents reported visible cracks in buildings, particularly in older structures, while chandeliers and household items swayed inside homes. Several people rushed outdoors as tremors rippled through the rural county.

Authorities quickly mobilised emergency response teams, activating a Level-IV emergency response, with some follow-up reports indicating a Level-III alert in certain areas. Officials are continuing inspections to assess structural safety.

So far, no major damage or injuries have been reported, but monitoring remains ongoing.

Gansu lies in a seismically active zone on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. The province has a history of deadly quakes — most recently in 2023, when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 150 people in Gansu and neighbouring Qinghai.