Earthquake today: A minor earthquake struck the state of New Jersey in the United States on Friday, March 21, at approximately 8:23 am, causing mild tremors in the region.

The earthquake in New Jersey was of 1.8 magnitude and occurred at the depth of 8 kilometers.

There are no reports of any damages or casualties.

A while ago, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit the Pacific Ocean south of Panama, near the island of Coiba, on Friday, ratting some parts of the country.

The earthquake also caused some shaking in some parts of neighbouring Costa Rica.

There have been no reports of any damages or casualties due to the massive earthquake.3

Prior to this, a magnitude 5 earthquake shook the Natanz region in Iran’s central Isfahan province, home to a crucial nuclear facility.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Friday. NCS data indicates that the quake occurred at a depth of 160 km.