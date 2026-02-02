Earthquake today: Magnitude 3.7 quake strikes San Ramon, East Bay rattled by two back-to-back tremors

The East Bay was rattled by two earthquakes within a span of two minutes on Monday. A report by the US Geological Survey stated that the first quake, a 3.7-magnitude tremor, was detected at about 6.27 am and was located just over two miles southeast of San Ramon.

The second quake, measuring 3.3 in magnitude, struck two minutes later with a nearly identical epicentre.



The East Bay region, where San Ramon is located, had experienced seismic activity late on Friday afternoon. The earthquake occurred about 3 miles north of the Dublin area. Meanwhile, on November 9, eight earthquakes struck the region within a span of three hours.

