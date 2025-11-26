Earthquake today: Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes Northern California

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Northern California on Wednesday at 6:18 a.m., about 5 miles east of Gilroy, the USGS reported. Tremors were also felt recently in Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Templeton.

Updated26 Nov 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Tremors were also felt recently in Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Templeton. (Image: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/)

Earthquake today: A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Northern California on Wednesday, occurring 8 km east of Gilroy at a depth of 2.7 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremor was felt in surrounding areas, adding to the region’s recent seismic activity.

Over a week ago, tremors were felt in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton, a census-designated place in San Luis Obispo County.

Aftershocks expected

The USGS warned that aftershocks, which are smaller earthquakes that follow the mainshock, are likely to continue in the area. While most aftershocks are minor, the agency noted that a higher number of earthquakes in a sequence increases the chance of a larger, potentially damaging earthquake.

Safety precautions

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and follow earthquake safety protocols: Drop, Cover, and Hold On during tremors. The USGS emphasized that damaging earthquakes could occur in the future, making preparedness essential for people living near active fault lines.

Seismic risk in California

California famously sits along the San Andreas Fault System, a major fault line that has caused some of the biggest earthquakes in US history.

According to the earthquake country.com, the Southern California Coast area is highly susceptible to earthquakes and earthquake related effects. Numerous earthquake faults crisscross southern California and no one within the area resides more than 10 miles from an active fault.

Key Points:

Magnitude: 4.0

Location: 8 km east of Gilroy, California

Depth: 2.7 km

Warnings: Aftershocks likely, increased chance of larger earthquakes, follow Drop, Cover, Hold On safety guidance.

