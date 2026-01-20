Earthquake today: Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Indio region of California

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit the Indio region in California on Monday, the US Geological Survey said in a statement.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 19 kilometres away from Indio, and the depth was recorded at 3 kilometres below the surface, USGS said.

The tremors of the quake was felt in the Riverside County today, with people on social media posting about the same.

According to a report by LA Times quoting a spokesperson from the Riverside County Fire Department, no loss or damage to the public has been reported yet.

The tremors were immediately followed by several aftershocks, with magnitudes recorded at 3.3, 3.4 and 2.9, as per the USGS.

The USGS did not immediately issue an alert following the earthquake.

The Indio earthquake today occurred at 1:56 UTC on Tuesday, which translates to around Monday evening in US time.

Social media flooded with videos Videos and photos of the earthquake today made rounds on social media, with people posting about the unusual jolts they felt.

“Just Felt an #Earthquake got an Emergency Alert just a few seconds before it hit. 5.1 Earthquake, Indio Hills, Riverside County, felt this in San Jacinto,” one user reported.

“Magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near Indio Hills, Riverside County, Southern California, at 5:56 pm local time, widely felt across the Inland Empire, Los Angeles and parts of San Diego counties,” another X account reported.

“Earthquake (4.61M) 48 miles north of us near Indio Hills just a few minutes ago! We received USGS's shake alert in Borrego Springs just moments before feeling the rolling/weaving with a little shake. This is a bighorn group above Hellhole/Montezuma grade from this afternoon,” a third user said posting a video.

Pakistan earthquake kills one A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

The earthquake today in PoK killed at least one person and damaging dozens of mud-brick houses, according to an Associated Press report quoting authorities .

In a statement, the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government said the tremors mainly caused damage across the Hunza Valley. The tremors triggered due to the earthquake, which were also felt in several districts in the northwest, triggered landslides in Hunza and nearby towns, blocking several roads, the authorities said.