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Earthquake today: Magnitude 5 quake struck Alaska in United States

This is just the latest earthquake in what has been an active time for the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2026, 06:16 PM IST
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Alaska in the United States was hit by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on Friday, August 9.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 76 kilometres southeast of Atka at a depth of 16.7 kilometres. Fox News said the earthquake struck around 9 pm, right outside Denali National Park, northwest of Skwenta.

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The USGS said residents in Anchorage, Hope and Kenai reported feeling the shaking.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is just the latest earthquake in what has been an active time for the Pacific Ring of Fire.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Centre, the surrounding region has been seismically quiet — known faults, including the Iditarod-Nixon Fork and the western Denali Fault, have no documented historical or Holocene earthquake activity.

On average, the area produces one magnitude 4-to-5 earthquake every other year.

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