Earthquake today: Massive 6.3 magnitude quake jolts near Alaska; no tsunami warning issued

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit near Alaska on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 1 km (0.62 mile).

The US Tsunami Warning System stated that no tsunami warning was issued.

Previous quake A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Anchorage metropolitan area on November 27 last year, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor occurred around 8:11 am local time at a depth of 69 kilometers (43 miles), with its epicenter located 12 kilometers (7 miles) west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska—approximately 67 miles (108 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Municipal inspectors found no problems in critical public infrastructure, according to a social media update from Suzanne LaFrance, the mayor of Anchorage.

The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami was not expected. Some residents took a lighter view of the quake, jokingly referring to the Thanksgiving holiday as “Shakesgiving” online.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the U.S. and among the most seismically active areas in the world, the USGS noted, experiencing a magnitude 7 earthquake nearly every year. Thursday’s quake was the largest to strike south-central Alaska since 2021, according to KTUU TV.

