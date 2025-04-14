Earthquake today: San Diego hit by strong 5.2 magnitude quake; no major damage reported

  • Southern California experienced a 5.2 magnitude quake near Julian, east of San Diego, around 9 a.m. While the tremor rattled the region, authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Updated14 Apr 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Southern California was jolted Monday morning by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred around 9 a.m., was centered approximately 4 kilometers south of Julian, a small town known for its apple pies and rustic charm. It sent light fixtures swinging and rattled shelves across San Diego County, with tremors felt as far north as Los Angeles.

Despite the quake’s strength, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported no immediate injuries or significant damage.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation. His office confirmed that state officials are coordinating with local first responders to assess any potential damage or infrastructure impact.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

First Published:14 Apr 2025, 11:16 PM IST
