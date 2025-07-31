Earthquake today: Southern California rattled by 4.3-magnitude quake in San Bernardino area

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck the San Bernardino area on Thursday morning, shaking wide swaths of Southern California, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was recorded at around 9:30 a.m. and was the strongest of a series of quakes that morning, including at least four measuring magnitude 2.5 or higher, NBC Los Angeles reported. Communities near the epicenter, including Muscoy and Rialto—about 50 miles east of Los Angeles—felt the brunt of the shaking.

The first quake, a smaller tremor, hit at 8:34 a.m. in San Bernardino County. This was followed by the stronger 4.3-magnitude quake nearly an hour later. Shaking from the latter was widely felt in inland cities such as Riverside and San Bernardino, and extended across the Los Angeles Basin, with reports from Pasadena, Santa Monica, Long Beach, Torrance, and other nearby areas.

An aftershock measuring 3.1 in magnitude was detected about four minutes after the main shock.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major structural damage, but emergency services continue to monitor the situation.