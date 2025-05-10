Subscribe

Earthquake today: Tennessee hit by 4.1 magnitude quake, tremors felt as far as Atlanta and North Carolina

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Greenback, Tennessee, on Saturday morning, sending tremors as far as Atlanta and western North Carolina. Over 23,000 people reported feeling it, but no major damage was reported.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 May 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Advertisement
The USGS warned of a small chance of aftershocks, and noted the region’s active seismic history.

n earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck Tennessee on Saturday morning, shaking areas as far as Atlanta, western North Carolina, and surrounding regions. The quake originated at 9 a.m. EDT, with its epicenter located about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Greenback, Tennessee, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Knoxville.

Advertisement

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was widely felt across the southeastern US.

Massive public response to tremors

In the first hour after the quake, USGS spokeswoman Ayesha Davis in an email to the AP said over 23,000 public reports of tremors. Local meteorologists in Georgia and North Carolina also confirmed they felt the shaking, further indicating the widespread nature of the earthquake.

Aftershock risk

The USGS has issued a warning indicating a 5% chance of aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or larger occurring in the next week. The agency urges residents to remain alert for potential additional seismic activity in the coming days.

Historical seismic activity in the region

This earthquake is part of a series of tremors that have affected the region in recent years. The Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, which stretches across parts of Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, is one of the most active fault zones in the Southeast US.

Advertisement

The USGS notes that earthquakes in this area, while not uncommon, have been felt over wide areas. Notably, two significant quakes occurred in December 2018—one measuring 4.4 in magnitude near Decatur, Tennessee, and another at 3.0 near Mascot, both of which were felt in parts of Georgia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read | Mass deportations imminent? Trump may suspend habeas corpus. What it means
Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsUs NewsEarthquake today: Tennessee hit by 4.1 magnitude quake, tremors felt as far as Atlanta and North Carolina
Read Next Story