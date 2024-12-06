A powerful 7.0 earthquake hit Northern California, triggering a tsunami warning for 5.3 million people. Felt in cities like San Francisco, the quake prompted emergency responses with no major damage reported. Authorities are assessing the impact as residents evacuate to higher ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 shook Northern California in the United States on Thursday. The impact was felt in large area and has prompted a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the US West Coast.

The earthquake was struck at 10:44 a.m. (PST) west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County, about 130 miles (209 km) from the Oregon border, the US Geological Survey said.

The strong was felt as far south as San Francisco, some 270 miles (435 km) away, where residents described a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by multiple smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the quake, one of the most powerful temblors to hit California since a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Ridgecrest in 2019.

The tsunami warning was in effect for roughly an hour. Issued shortly after Thursday's quake struck, it covered nearly 500 miles (805 km) of coastline, from the edge of California's Monterey Bay north into Oregon.

Phones in Northern California buzzed with the tsunami warning from the National Weather Service, shortly after the earthquake, saying: "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."

“It was a strong quake, our building shook, we’re fine but I have a mess to clean up right now," news agency Associated Press quoted Julie Kreitzer, owner of Golden Gait Mercantile, a store packed with food, wares and souvenirs that is a main attraction in Ferndale.

"I have to go, I have to try and salvage something for the holidays because it’s going to be a tough year," Kreitzer added.

'Most seismically active' The region — known for its redwood forests, scenic mountains and the three-county Emerald Triangle's legendary marijuana crop — was struck by a 6.4 magnitude quake in 2022 that left thousands of people without power and water.

The northwest corner of California is the most seismically active part of the state since it’s where three tectonic plates meet, seismologist Lucy Jones said on the social media platform BlueSky.

This quake was a strike-slip type of temblor that shifts more horizontally and is less prone to cause tsunamis, unlike the more vertical types, said National Weather Service tsunami program manager Corina Allen in Washington state.

The California Geological Survey said the state's shores have been struck by more than 150 tsunamis since 1800, and while most were minor, some have been destructive and deadly.

On 28 March 1964, a tsunami triggered by a powerful earthquake in Alaska smashed into Crescent City hours later. Much of the business district was leveled and a dozen people were killed.

More recently, a tsunami from a 2011 earthquake in Japan caused about $100 million in damages along the California coast, much of it in Crescent City.