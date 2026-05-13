East Wing renovation project: Here's how White House is planning to justify its $1 billion funding demand, report shows

The White House will present a detailed breakdown of its one billion dollar plan for the East Wing renovation project during a Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday afternoon, Axios reported.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is now making the case that the East Wing project is not just about funding a new White House ballroom, as Democrats have claimed, but also that it will fund a broad array of new security measures.

Also Read | Pushing past third assassination attempt, Trump forges ahead with his ballroom

Sean Curran, the director of the Secret Service, will deliver the presentation.

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The proposed $1 billion funding would be included in a broader budget reconciliation package that also seeks to provide funding for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the United States Border Patrol.

A one-page document being distributed during lunch will outline a breakdown of the funding costs, the report added.

Here's what the breakdown includes: $220 million will be used for “hardening” security at the White House complex. This will include bulletproof glass, drone detection technologies, and chemical and other threat filtration and detection systems.

$180 million will be utilised for a new White House visitor security screening facility.

$175 million for the training of the US Secret Service in the “modern threat environment.”

Another $175 million for enhancing security for Secret Service protectees.

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$100 million for security at “high-profile national events.”

$150 million for the Secret Service’s work to counter drones, airspace incursions, unmanned systems, biological threats, and other emerging threats through investments in state-of-the-art technologies.

What is the East Wing renovation project? Last year, after Trump returned to the Oval Office for a second term in January, in late October, parts of the White House’s East Wing were demolished as construction began on the incumbent President’s new ballroom.

The demolition marked a reversal of Trump’s earlier promise in July that none of the White House’s existing infrastructure would be torn down during construction of the ballroom. In the original plan for the ballroom, the area would have remained unchanged and, in Trump’s account, would have served as a space where guests could mingle, have cocktails, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres before being called into the ballroom for dinner. However, just days after construction on the project began, the White House confirmed that the entire wing would be demolished, and that process appeared to have been completed by October 24, 2025.

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Announcing the renovation project, the US President, in a social media post, said that it was being privately funded by “many generous Patriots.” Their identities remain unclear, as the White House has not released any names of who might be funding it.

According to a White House press release, for over 150 years, Presidents, administrations, and White House staff have sought a larger event space on the White House complex to accommodate more guests.

According to The Guardian, the East Wing was previously known as the East Terrace and was built during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency in 1902. The East Wing, in its current form, was created by Franklin Roosevelt in 1942 to add working space during the war, but also to hide an underground bunker that had been constructed for the president and staff.

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Senate Republicans release new funding package According to The Guardian, Senate Republicans, earlier this month, released a new immigration enforcement funding package that includes a proposed $1 billion allocation for security measures connected to the $400 million ballroom, which is part of Trump’s East Wing modernization project.

On May 4, Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the funding plan as part of a wider bill the Republican Party plans to pass along party lines to fund ICE and other agencies involved in the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

While the measure does not explicitly mention the president’s proposed new ballroom, it calls for $1 billion to be allocated for “security adjustments and upgrades,” including improvements within the perimeter fence of the White House complex. The funding is intended to support enhancements by the US Secret Service related to the East Wing Modernization Project, including both above-ground and below-ground security features.

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Key Takeaways The East Wing renovation is framed as a necessary security upgrade rather than a luxury project.

Funding allocation details reveal significant investments in security technology and training for the Secret Service.

The controversy highlights the intersection of government spending priorities and public perception.