Easter 2025: Why are people using potatoes instead of eggs this year | Explained

Easter 2025 has brought more than just colorful baskets and chocolate treats — it’s also come with a scramble for eggs. However, a nationwide bird flu outbreak has devastated the population of laying hens, causing egg prices to skyrocket and leaving many American households struggling to maintain beloved holiday traditions.

Egg Prices According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices reached an all-time high of $6.23 per dozen in March 2025, just weeks before Easter Sunday. This marks one of the steepest year-over-year increases in grocery staples, with egg prices more than doubling in many regions compared to last year. The Consumer Price Index shows that overall grocery prices rose by 2.41% in March compared to March 2024.

Why Americans are using potatoes? Therefore, instead of purchasing eggs for decorating, many Americans are using boiled potatoes as a stand-in this year for Easter. Potatoes are being dyed and decorated just like traditional Easter eggs, offering a cost-effective way to maintain the classic Easter activity without the high cost of eggs.

The trend has gained significant popularity across social media, where families are showing off their creatively decorated potatoes. This simple alternative is helping to reduce costs, while still allowing families to engage in Easter traditions like painting and hiding "eggs" for egg hunts.

With egg prices still high, this potato substitution is quickly becoming a widespread practice. The price hike is being felt not only during Easter but throughout the year.

Financial burden While some families continue to buy eggs for their Easter celebrations, many have embraced this new trend, proving that even the rising costs of essential items can’t stop the holiday spirit. The potato substitution has not only alleviated the financial burden but also sparked a creative shift in how people approach holiday traditions.