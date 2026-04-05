Easter Sunday 2026: Are Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and others open or closed? — Complete guide

Easter has arrived! If you’re heading out for last-minute shopping or a meal on Sunday, April 5, you’ll still find several options open. Although some stores may operate on shorter hours, many major retailers, grocery outlets, and restaurant chains will be open, while banks, post offices, and most shipping services remain shut.
This year, Easter falls on 5 April, Sunday.
Here's a complete list of what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
— Walmart: Stores will operate as usual, as per the website. Most stores will run their regular hours, typically from 6 am to 11 pm (local time)
— Target: Closed for Easter Sunday, the company said, as per a report by USA Today.
— Costco & Sam’s Club: Both warehouse chains will remain closed.
— BJ’s Wholesale: Open, with hours from 8 am to 6 pm (local time)
— CVS: Open, though some locations may have shorter hours — customers are advised to check their local store timings either by call or via CVS.com
— Walgreens: Stores and pharmacies to operate as per regular hours, mentioned USA Today's report.
— Home Depot: Open from 8 am to 6 pm (local time)
— Lowe’s: Closed for the day.
— Ace Hardware: Most stores will be open, but since they are independently operated, hours may vary by location.
If you’re stepping out, it can be helpful to double-check timings with your local store, as hours can differ depending on where you are.
The following restaurants are open on 5 April:
McDonald's
Starbucks
Dunkin'
Burger King
Cracker Barrel
Wendy's
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Shake Shack
Golden Corral
Olive Garden
Longhorn Steakhouse
Applebee's
IHOP
Waffle House
KFC
Subway
Taco Bell
Bonefish Grill
Firehouse Subs
Cheesecake Factory
Panera Bread
Krispy Kreme
Whataburger
Longhorn Steakhouse
First Watch
The following restaurants are closed on April 5.
Chick-fil-A
Chipotle
Raising Cane's
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