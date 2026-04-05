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Easter Sunday 2026: Are Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and others open or closed? — Complete guide

While some stores may operate with reduced hours, many major retailers, grocery outlets, and restaurant chains will remain open on Easter.

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Updated5 Apr 2026, 08:02 PM IST
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FILE PHOTO: Shoppers browse a Walmart Supercenter a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, in Secaucus, New Jersey, U.S. April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers browse a Walmart Supercenter a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, in Secaucus, New Jersey, U.S. April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale/File Photo(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Easter has arrived! If you’re heading out for last-minute shopping or a meal on Sunday, April 5, you’ll still find several options open. Although some stores may operate on shorter hours, many major retailers, grocery outlets, and restaurant chains will be open, while banks, post offices, and most shipping services remain shut.

Easter 2026: When is it this year?

This year, Easter falls on 5 April, Sunday.

What’s open and closed this Easter

Here's a complete list of what's open and closed on Easter Sunday

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Walmart: Stores will operate as usual, as per the website. Most stores will run their regular hours, typically from 6 am to 11 pm (local time)

Target: Closed for Easter Sunday, the company said, as per a report by USA Today.

Costco & Sam’s Club: Both warehouse chains will remain closed.

BJ’s Wholesale: Open, with hours from 8 am to 6 pm (local time)

CVS: Open, though some locations may have shorter hours — customers are advised to check their local store timings either by call or via CVS.com

Walgreens: Stores and pharmacies to operate as per regular hours, mentioned USA Today's report.

Home Depot: Open from 8 am to 6 pm (local time)

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Lowe’s: Closed for the day.

Ace Hardware: Most stores will be open, but since they are independently operated, hours may vary by location.

If you’re stepping out, it can be helpful to double-check timings with your local store, as hours can differ depending on where you are.

Which restaurants are open on Easter?

The following restaurants are open on 5 April:

McDonald's

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Wendy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Shake Shack

Golden Corral

Olive Garden

Longhorn Steakhouse

Applebee's

IHOP

Waffle House

KFC

Subway

Taco Bell

Bonefish Grill

Firehouse Subs

Cheesecake Factory

Panera Bread

Krispy Kreme

Whataburger

Longhorn Steakhouse

First Watch

The following restaurants are closed on April 5.

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Raising Cane's

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