Easter Sunday 2025 in US: Walmart, Target, Chick-fil-A—Full list of open and closed restaurants, grocery stores

As Easter Sunday 2025 on April 20, Americans planning to shop or dine out should take note of store closures and limited hours. While Easter is a major Christian holiday, many businesses remain open with reduced hours, while others shut completely.

Whether you're grabbing last-minute candy or heading to brunch, here's a comprehensive guide on what’s open and closed on Easter Sunday 2025.

Major retail chains: What is open and closed on Easter Sunday 2025 in the US What is open:

Walmart – Open during regular hours

Home Depot – Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware – Open; hours vary by location

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sephora, REI, IKEA, Petco, PetSmart, Tractor Supply Co. – Open (varied hours)

What is closed:

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

Lowe’s

TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods

Kohl’s, Macy’s, JCPenney

Victoria’s Secret, Belk, Burlington

Office Depot, OfficeMax

Grocery stores: Most open, some closed on Easter Sunday 2025 What is open:

Walmart, Food Lion, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods (closes 6 p.m.)

Meijer (6 a.m. to midnight), Harris Teeter, Wegman’s

Albertsons brands: Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, etc.

Lidl, Giant Eagle (closes 4 p.m.), Kroger family of stores

What is closed:

Target, Aldi, Publix

Costco, Sam’s Club

Pharmacies: Limited hours in some locations on Easter Sunday 2025 What is open:

CVS – Open, but hours may vary

Walgreens – Open under regular hours

Rite Aid – Retail section open, pharmacies closed

Restaurants: Who’s serving Easter meals on Easter Sunday 2025 What is open:

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Wendy’s

Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Golden Corral, Olive Garden, Applebee’s, IHOP, KFC, Taco Bell

Bonefish Grill, Firehouse Subs, Cheesecake Factory, Panera Bread

Whataburger, Subway, Longhorn Steakhouse, First Watch

What is closed:

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle, Cava, Zaxby’s

Banks, Post Offices and delivery services on Easter Sunday 2025 What is closed:

Most major banks including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank

USPS – No regular deliveries; Priority Mail Express runs

UPS, FedEx – No pickup or delivery; store hours may vary

While many national chains follow consistent holiday schedules, local hours may still vary based on location and franchise decisions. It’s always a good idea to check your nearest store or restaurant online or by phone before heading out this Easter Sunday.