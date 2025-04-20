Easter Sunday 2025 in US: Walmart, Target, Chick-fil-A—Full list of open and closed restaurants, grocery stores

As Easter Sunday 2025 on April 20, Americans planning to shop or dine out should take note of store closures and limited hours. While Easter is a major Christian holiday, many businesses remain open with reduced hours, while others shut completely.
Whether you're grabbing last-minute candy or heading to brunch, here's a comprehensive guide on what’s open and closed on Easter Sunday 2025.
What is open:
Walmart – Open during regular hours
Home Depot – Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ace Hardware – Open; hours vary by location
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sephora, REI, IKEA, Petco, PetSmart, Tractor Supply Co. – Open (varied hours)
What is closed:
Target
Costco
Sam’s Club
Lowe’s
TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods
Kohl’s, Macy’s, JCPenney
Victoria’s Secret, Belk, Burlington
Office Depot, OfficeMax
What is open:
Walmart, Food Lion, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods (closes 6 p.m.)
Meijer (6 a.m. to midnight), Harris Teeter, Wegman’s
Albertsons brands: Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, etc.
Lidl, Giant Eagle (closes 4 p.m.), Kroger family of stores
What is closed:
Target, Aldi, Publix
Costco, Sam’s Club
What is open:
CVS – Open, but hours may vary
Walgreens – Open under regular hours
Rite Aid – Retail section open, pharmacies closed
What is open:
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Wendy’s
Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Golden Corral, Olive Garden, Applebee’s, IHOP, KFC, Taco Bell
Bonefish Grill, Firehouse Subs, Cheesecake Factory, Panera Bread
Whataburger, Subway, Longhorn Steakhouse, First Watch
What is closed:
Chick-fil-A
Chipotle, Cava, Zaxby’s
What is closed:
Most major banks including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank
USPS – No regular deliveries; Priority Mail Express runs
UPS, FedEx – No pickup or delivery; store hours may vary
While many national chains follow consistent holiday schedules, local hours may still vary based on location and franchise decisions. It’s always a good idea to check your nearest store or restaurant online or by phone before heading out this Easter Sunday.
(With USA Today in puts)