Ebola outbreak: Trump admin prepares quarantine facility in Kenya for Americans exposed to virus

Amid the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Donald Trump's administration is preparing a quarantine facility in Congo for Americans who have been exposed to the virus, an official said on Wednesday (local time).

NBC News reported that the decision to send Americans away is a departure from previous Ebola outbreaks, which often involved flying Americans exposed to the virus back to Washington for quarantine or treatment.

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Lawrence Gostin, the director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said the decision to quarantine Americans in Kenya is “unprecedented.”

Also Read | Ebola update: Ugandan woman quarantined in Bengaluru tests negative

Gostin, in an email, wrote, "It is likely to cost American lives. We have an ethical duty to protect U.S. citizens, especially brave health and humanitarian workers who have cared for Ebola patients. It is impossible to give high-quality care to Ebola patients in Kenya, compared with our state-of-the-art facilities in the U.S.”

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration's top priority is to protect the people, and added, "We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States."

US quarantine facility in Kenya According to the official, the Kenya quarantine facility is aimed at providing Americans access to care faster while avoiding lengthy medical evacuation flights, which can take over 12 hours.

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The official said the facility, created through a joint effort involving the Departments of State, Defense, and Health and Human Services, would be capable of treating the “full spectrum” of Ebola cases, including patients requiring intensive or critical care.

The official added that patients needing more specialised treatment could still be transferred to other facilities on a case-by-case basis.

“Time is of the essence for Ebola patients, and this facility will enable Americans in the region who contract Ebola to receive lifesaving care as quickly as possible,” the official said.

Trump admin evacuates Americans from region The Trump administration has reportedly started evacuating Americans from the region. Earlier this month, Peter Stafford, an American doctor who contracted Ebola in Congo, was flown to a hospital in Germany, while his wife and four children, along with another doctor, Patrick LaRochelle, were sent to the Czech Republic for monitoring. Stafford, who was barely able to stand at one point and developed symptoms including chills and fever, is optimistic that he will recover, according to a statement released last week by Serge, the Christian missionary organisation where he works.

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CDC blocks US entry for non-US citizens The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also barred non-US citizens from entering the country if they have traveled to Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days. US citizens are exempt from the restriction but are being directed to designated airports for additional health screening.

Ebola outbreak According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ebola outbreak in Congo has rapidly worsened, with cases climbing to over 1,000 and deaths surpassing the 200-mark.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak in Ituri province was spreading in an environment where insecurity, attacks on health facilities, and population movements were making it “nearly impossible” to trace contacts and isolate cases.

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The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease, first identified in Uganda in 2007, has no approved vaccine or treatment. The WHO has warned that the outbreak continues to expand geographically, with signs of ongoing cross-border transmission.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the outbreak is primarily concentrated in Ituri province but has spread to 11 health zones. Cases have also been identified in North Kivu, including Butembo and Goma, as well as in South Kivu.

Health authorities said the virus is being transmitted within families and healthcare settings, with infections tied to caregiving, family events, and unsafe burial practices.

Key Takeaways The U.S. is changing its approach to Ebola quarantine, opting for a facility in Kenya instead of returning individuals to the U.S.

Experts express concern over the adequacy of care for Ebola patients in Kenya, potentially risking lives.

The situation highlights the complexities of managing health crises in conflict-affected areas.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.