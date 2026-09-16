Ed Sheeran-Macklemore ‘Free Palestine’ controversy: Here is everything that happened on the Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour has become the centre of a growing controversy after rapper Macklemore was removed from the US leg following pro-Palestinian remarks during his opening performances. The dispute has since escalated, with Sheeran addressing the decision publicly and several other acts withdrawing from the tour.
Macklemore opened for Sheeran at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on September 4. During his set, the rapper performed his protest song Hind’s Hall and used the concert platform to express his support for Palestinians.
He told the crowd that one of the reasons he wanted to join the tour was to use stadium stages to say “Free Palestine”. He also referenced the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
The remarks quickly drew criticism from groups that accused the rapper of using a major concert platform to promote a political message.
During his second MetLife Stadium performance the following night, Macklemore again addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict.
He also spoke directly to Jewish members of the audience, arguing that criticism of Israel should not be interpreted as criticism of Jewish people.
The Israeli-American Council subsequently launched a petition calling for Macklemore to be removed from Sheeran’s tour.
The organisation argued that an opening act should not use a large concert platform to present what it described as a one-sided political narrative.
Macklemore, meanwhile, continued to defend his position.
The rapper posted a video of his speech on X following the backlash.
He wrote that the belief that all people should be treated equally should not be controversial.
Singer Pink also became part of the controversy after criticism over her social media activity surrounding the issue.
In a lengthy Instagram statement, Pink discussed her Jewish identity and said she believed Palestinians deserved a future that respected their humanity and aspirations.
At the same time, she criticised Macklemore's decision to bring imagery and political messaging related to the war into a stadium concert.
The controversy reached a turning point when Messina Touring Group, the promoter of Sheeran’s US tour, confirmed that Macklemore would no longer perform on the remaining support dates.
According to the promoter, venues scheduled to host upcoming shows had indicated that they would not allow Macklemore to perform. The promoter said this could have resulted in cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of concertgoers.
Macklemore responded by describing Sheeran as a longtime friend but questioned the idea of remaining politically neutral on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, was subsequently drawn into the dispute after Macklemore referred to pressure from stadium owners.
Kraft confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Sheeran’s upcoming Gillette Stadium shows. He cited what he described as concerns over material shared from the stage and what he characterised as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.
Kraft also said the decision was not intended to dismiss Palestinian suffering or prevent advocacy on behalf of Palestinians.
Sheeran then addressed the controversy directly.
The singer said removing Macklemore was not his decision, but a decision made by the tour promoter after venues indicated they would cancel shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup.
Sheeran said he respected Macklemore's convictions but preferred using his own platform to promote dialogue, diplomacy and a space where audiences could come together.
The fallout did not end with Macklemore's removal.
Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish group Beoga all announced that they would no longer participate in the remaining dates of the tour.
Finneas said he stood with Palestine and its people, while Lukas Graham said artists should be able to discuss war and civilian deaths. Beoga also said performing at venues where artists advocating for a free Palestine could be silenced was not something it was willing to do.