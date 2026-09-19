Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Macklemore was removed and other acts withdrew over Palestine row

Ed Sheeran is set to return to the stage in Philadelphia on Saturday, 19 September, for the first time since a dispute over Macklemore's removal from his Loop tour led all of his remaining supporting acts to withdraw.

Ed Sheeran to return to tour without his supporting acts The singer is scheduled to perform at Lincoln Financial Field, with no replacement opening act announced. His return comes after a turbulent week in which his US tour was reshaped by a dispute involving Macklemore's comments about the Israel-Gaza conflict and the decision to remove him from the remaining dates.

Also Read | Finneas and Aaron Rowe exit Ed Sheeran tour after Macklemore removal

Why Macklemore was removed Macklemore had been performing as an opening act for Sheeran's US shows. During his performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in early September, the rapper spoke about Gaza and the occupied West Bank and said "Free Palestine". He also performed his protest song Hind's Hall, which he released in 2024 in solidarity with Palestinians.

View full Image View full Image A Palestinian artist paints a mural honouring US rapper Macklemore in a building damaged during the war, in Gaza City, September 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer ( REUTERS )

The comments were followed by calls for Macklemore to be removed from the tour. The Israeli-American Council had launched a petition seeking his removal, while venue owners also raised objections. Reuters reported that the tour promoter, Messina Touring Group, said venue owners had refused to host shows with Macklemore on the bill.

Sheeran subsequently addressed the controversy, saying the decision to remove Macklemore had been made by the promoter and venues rather than him.

View full Image View full Image A Palestinian man walks past a mural painted on the rubble of a destroyed building and dedicated to US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, in Gaza City on September 19, 2026. Macklemore was booted from Ed Sheeran's US tour after provoking outrage by saying "free Palestine" at one of the stadium stops this month, the US rapper said on September 14. The artist made headlines after telling the crowd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey that he wanted the people of Gaza and the West Bank to know they had not been forgotten. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) ( AFP )

He said he had been involved in discussions with promoters and venues in an attempt to find a resolution, but that the decision was ultimately final. He also said he had personal views on the conflict but had chosen not to discuss them publicly.

Finneas and other acts withdraw Finneas, who was due to support Sheeran on six South American dates in November, announced that he was withdrawing from the tour. In a statement shared on social media, he said artists should not be silenced when speaking about people they believe are oppressed and said he stood with Palestine and its people.

Irish singer Aaron Rowe also pulled out of the remaining North American dates. He said the decision was difficult because of his relationship with Sheeran, but that he could not continue with the tour amid the circumstances surrounding Macklemore's removal.

Danish group Lukas Graham followed, while Beoga, the Irish band that had been performing alongside Sheeran during parts of his set, also withdrew.

That leaves Sheeran facing his Philadelphia performance without the supporting acts who had been part of the tour's recent US dates. The singer already performs much of the Loop show alone, although Beoga had joined him for several songs. According to The Independent, his website had not listed a replacement act ahead of Saturday's concert.

The Philadelphia show is also expected to take place amid continued demonstrations linked to the controversy. Pro-Palestinian groups have announced plans to protest outside Lincoln Financial Field, keeping the dispute over Macklemore's removal in public view as Sheeran resumes the tour.

Macklemore has since announced that he will donate $1 million from his tour earnings to Palestinian relief efforts and challenged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the donation.

Kraft and Sheeran have reportedly agreed to contribute $2 million collectively, although details about where that money will be directed have not been specified.