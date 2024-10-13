Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  EgyptAir passenger ‘severely hurt’ after overhead luggage hit his face

EgyptAir passenger ‘severely hurt’ after overhead luggage hit his face

In August, a Connecticut man was injured by overhead luggage on an EgyptAir flight. He is suing the airline, claiming severe physical and mental injuries.

A passenger aboard EgyptAir's Cairo to New York flight was severely injured after overhead luggage fell from the overhead compartment above his assigned seat and hit him in the face in August this year.

The 31-year-old Connecticut man, Jarek Neczypor, has now filed a federal lawsuit against the airline alleging that he suffered severe physical and mental injuries during the flight, the New York Times reported.

