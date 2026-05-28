Zohran Mamdani’s Arsenal-themed robe at NYC Eid al-Adha event breaks internet: 'Fit goes crazy'

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani broke the internet by wearing an Arsenal themed- robe and joining worshippers at an Eid al-Adha event in the Bronx on Wednesday, 27 May.

A vocal supporter of the newly crowned English Premier League champions, Mamdani wore the team's 2025-26 blue road shirt, extended beyond his knees, with the club's crest and Emirates airline sponsor.

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Most people on the internet called Mamdani's outfit a thobe which is a traditional, ankle-length, loose-fitting robe worn by men in the Arab world and adopted by Muslims globally.

But for Indians, Mamdani's robe was more like a kurta, which is a traditional, loose-fitting tunic or shirt wore in South Asia and typically falls to the knees or lower. Mamdani's mother Mira Nair is the acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker.

Determined to lead through solidarity: Mamdani Mamdani, New York City’s first Muslim mayor, attended an Eid event in the Bronx and was also seen offering Eid Namaz during the event. Mamdani, 34, the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century, was joined at the event by fellow Democratic Socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 36-year-old New York representative, who is Christian, wore a scarf to cover her hair.

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In his message on X, Mamdani wished ‘Eid Mubarak’ and tied the festival's theme of sacrifice and charity to his political ideology.

"Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden," Mamdani posted on social media. "It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most.

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"I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor and I am determined to lead through solidarity."

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Mamdani's outfit evoked reactions on the internet. “Arsenal thobe is insane drip! Eid Mubarak Mr Mayor,” wrote a user on Instrgram generating over 2500 comments.

'Fit goes crazy,' wrote another user.

About Arsenal Football Club Arsenal Football Club (Arsenal FC) is the premier English professional football club which is based in Islington, North London and competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. Also known as "The Gunners," Arsenal are one of the most successful and widely supported clubs in the world.

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In a 2025 interview with Vulture, Mamdani had said he started following Arsenal as a boy. “I came up as a fan in the early 2000s, and it was my uncle who introduced me to the team,” he had said.

Arsenal won the Premier League last week for the first time in 22 years this season and will play against PSG in the UEFA Champions League final on 30 May.

“I was born in Kampala, Uganda, in East Africa, and my dad’s family is from East Africa, and Arsenal was one of the first teams to have a number of African players: Lauren, Kolo Touré, Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Eboué, Alex Song. Over the years, [then-manager] Arsene Wenger transformed what English soccer looked like," he said.

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Mamdani was recently spotted alongside actors Spike Lee and Jason Sudeikis at a Brooklyn bar, as the trio celebrated Arsenal's long-awaited Premier League title victory.

Eid Al-Adha in US and India

Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden. It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is the second major Islamic holiday. The day honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, and coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

US celebrated Eid al Adha on 27 May. In India the festival is being observed on 28 May, except Jammu and Kashmir where it was marked on 27 May.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.