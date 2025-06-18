Eight Black Airport shuttle shutdown: Passengers left stranded, company offers refund — all you need to know

Eight Black Airport Shuttle, a Colorado-based company, which is a popular transportation company operating in the United States, abruptly posted a shutdown notice on its social media handles on June 13, leading to major passenger hassles, leading them getting stranded out of the blue. The company cited getting hit by a significant increase in insurance premiums, rising airport and regulatory fees, and steep capital costs, as major reasons for the company's closure after being a thriving shared ride service in the country.

What did the shuttle company say? The company took to social media to write, “This is a hard message to write. Eight Black Airport Shuttle, like Longmont Shuttle and Boulder Shuttle before it, has always been local, built from the ground up to serve our Boulder County neighbors. We took pride in providing reliable, shared airport rides from homes, hotels, and businesses across the region, including through our Hub in Longmont. In 2022, we expanded our reach by acquiring Green Ride Boulder and Longmont’s shared ride operation. That chapter allowed us to grow, serve more people, and keep shared ride service alive in our community. But like many transportation companies, we’ve been hit hard by a perfect storm—a significant increase in insurance premiums, rising airport and regulatory fees, and steep capital costs. In the shared ride model, where affordability matters most, we simply can’t raise prices enough to cover those costs while still offering the frequency and schedule that our customers expect. So with a heavy heart, we’ve made the decision to shut down Eight Black Airport Shuttle. Our last day of service will be today, Friday, June 13, 2025,”

"We’re grateful beyond words for the thousands of people who’ve ridden with us, shared feedback, and trusted us to get them to and from the airport over the years. This service has meant the world to us—and saying goodbye is painful. Thank you for being part of the ride," the post continued.

