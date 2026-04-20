Eight children between one and 14 years old killed in Louisiana mass shooting: Here's what we know

A gunman in Louisiana killed at least eight children ranging from one to about 14 years old in domestic-related shootings at two different homes early on Sunday (local time), AP reported.

In what is considered to be the country's deadliest mass shooting in more than two years, police in Shreveport said that a total of 10 people were shot. The gunman died later following a chase with police officers, who fired at the suspect, police spokesperson Chris Bordelon said, adding the gunman stole a car as he left the crime scene and was followed by the police.

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Here's what we know so far about the Louisiana shooting: According to the report, some of the children shot were reportedly related to the suspect. While the police did not release the identity of the gunman, they did say that the suspect was an adult male. The officials also noted that they are still gathering details at the crime scenes south of downtown Shreveport, the two homes, and a third location.

Bordelon said, "This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen."

According to an NBC report, a baby was among those killed by the deranged suspect, and at least two women suffered gunshot wounds to their heads but managed to survive. Reportedly, a young boy was also injured after leaping from a rooftop. The current conditions of those injured remain unclear.

According to Shreveport police, the shooting incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the suspect attempted to flee.

A FOX19 NOW report, citing officials, said the shootings unfolded across three linked locations. The first took place on W. 79th Street, followed by a second on Harrison Street, both in Shreveport. A third incident was later reported on Brompton Lane in Bossier Parish.

Louisiana State Police said their detectives have been requested by Shreveport police to assist with an investigation. In a statement, officials confirmed that no officers were injured during the shooting, which involved a law enforcement officer following a pursuit that continued into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have photos, videos, or relevant information to come forward and share it with state police investigators.

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Officials, leaders react to tragedy At a news conference outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, officials, who appeared stunned, requested patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes. Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, "I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback," and added, "I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur."

Reacting to the incident, Tom Arceneaux, the mayor of Shreveport, a city in northwestern Louisiana with about 180,000 residents, said, “It’s a terrible morning.” He went on to say that this is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken. “We’re deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene,” he added.