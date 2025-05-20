‘Elder abuse! Criminal charges??’ — Donald Trump's DOJ lawyer accuses Jill Biden of hiding Joe Biden’s health problems

A senior official at the Department of Justice has suggested that former First Lady Jill Biden could face criminal charges for “elder abuse” for allegedly concealing the extent of President Joe Biden’s health issues.

Leo Terrell, a senior counselor to the assistant attorney general for civil rights, made the explosive claim following the revelation that former President Biden had advanced prostate cancer — a condition some critics claim was hidden from the public along with concerns about his cognitive health.

“Elder abuse! Criminal charges??” Terrell posted on X (formerly Twitter), in response to an allegation that Jill Biden knew of her husband’s condition but still encouraged his reelection campaign.

Cancer diagnosis sparks firestorm The controversy erupted after Biden's team announced his cancer diagnosis, which reportedly may have been undiagnosed for years, prompting backlash from critics who believe the information was deliberately withheld.

Don Jr. alleges “cover-up” President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., took to X with multiple posts pushing the narrative that both Joe Biden’s mental state and cancer diagnosis were kept secret.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer — or is this yet another cover-up???” Don Jr. asked.

When one user claimed this was to hide that Biden was “running the country as a vegetable,” Trump Jr. replied: “Without question.”

He followed up with a longer post on May 19: “Joe says he had cancer 2 years ago & everyone said it’s a gaffe. When he clearly had dementia, everyone said he’s lucid. Now that he’s no longer useful, they’re all shocked that they missed it. Everyone was in on the cover-up! Who was running the country? We need accountability!”

Public wishes vs private criticism Despite the intense accusations, Trump Jr. initially expressed well wishes for the Biden family by reposting: “Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery.” He added: “Agreed 100%.”

President Donald Trump echoed similar sentiments, even as he hinted at a lack of transparency: “Somebody is not telling the facts,” Trump said.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Joe and Jill Biden respond A day after the news broke, Joe Biden posted a photo with Jill, thanking Americans for their support: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” the president wrote on May 19.