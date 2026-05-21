Eleanor Roosevelt Quote of the day: Do the thing you think you cannot do

Eleanor Roosevelt, born Anna Eleanor Roosevelt in New York City in 1884, became one of the most influential public women of the 20th century. Orphaned young, she later married Franklin D. Roosevelt and transformed the role of First Lady by becoming a visible political voice, journalist, reformer, diplomat and human-rights advocate. After Franklin Roosevelt’s death, she served as a U.S. delegate to the United Nations and chaired the UN Commission on Human Rights, helping shape the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Britannica describes her as, in her time, “one of the world’s most widely admired and powerful women.”

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

— Eleanor Roosevelt

The line appears in Roosevelt’s 1960 book You Learn by Living: Eleven Keys for a More Fulfilling Life. In the fuller passage, she writes that people gain “strength, courage and confidence” by facing fear directly.

Meaning of the Quote Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote is a lesson in courage before confidence. Most people wait to feel ready before doing something difficult: speaking in public, taking a leadership role, changing careers, starting again after failure, asking for what they deserve or standing up for what is right. Roosevelt reverses that logic. Confidence is not the starting point; it is often the result of doing the difficult thing.

The quote also speaks to fear as a growth signal. The thing you “think you cannot do” is often the thing that expands your sense of self. In real life, people discover courage not in comfort, but in moments where they are forced to act despite doubt.

For leaders and professionals, the message is practical: do not confuse fear with incapability. Fear may simply mean the task matters. Roosevelt’s life — from a shy, insecure childhood to becoming a global voice for human rights — shows how action can reshape identity.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote feels highly relevant in today’s workplace because people are being asked to adapt faster than ever. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect major shifts in jobs and skills through 2030, with resilience, flexibility, agility, leadership, social influence and creative thinking becoming increasingly important.

At the same time, workplace energy is under pressure. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025, the lowest level since 2020, costing the world economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity.

That is why Roosevelt’s quote lands so strongly now. Whether someone is learning AI tools, changing roles, returning after a setback, managing a team or facing public scrutiny, growth often begins with one uncomfortable step. The task may look impossible from a distance, but action turns fear into evidence: “I did this once; I can do the next thing too.”

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

— Eleanor Roosevelt

This line is widely associated with Roosevelt and reflects the same larger theme of inner authority, though quote-history sources often advise caution about exact sourcing and wording.

Together, both quotes create a rounded lesson. “You must do the thing you think you cannot do” is about facing fear through action. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” is about refusing to hand your self-worth to other people.

The combined message is powerful: courage is both external and internal. You act in the world, but you also protect your inner dignity while doing it. That is what makes Roosevelt’s advice useful not only for personal growth, but also for leadership, public life and professional reinvention.

How You Can Implement This Name the fear clearly: Write down the exact thing you think you cannot do — present to seniors, switch roles, negotiate salary, lead a project, learn AI or restart after failure. Break it into the smallest first step: Do not begin with the whole mountain. Start with one email, one practice session, one difficult conversation, one course module or one proposal draft. Rehearse before the high-stakes moment: If the fear involves performance, practise in a low-risk environment first — with a friend, mentor, mirror, mock meeting or private recording. Use evidence from your past: List three difficult things you have already survived or learned. This reminds your mind that “I cannot” is often not historically true. Ask for support, not rescue: Tell a mentor or colleague what you are attempting and ask for feedback, accountability or preparation help — but keep ownership with yourself. Review the outcome after action: After doing the difficult thing, write what happened, what you learned and what fear became smaller. This turns courage into repeatable confidence. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

— Widely attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt