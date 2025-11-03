Election Day 2025 in US on November 4: Key Governor, Congress, and Mayor races to watch

The United States will hold a wide range of elections on November 4, 2025, including gubernatorial, state legislative, and mayoral contests, as well as several special elections for Congress and local offices.

The results could offer early clues about voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Special elections for Congress Six special elections have been or will be held in 2025 to fill vacancies in the 119th US Congress.

Texas: Special election scheduled for November 4.

Tennessee: Special election to be held December 2.

Florida: Two special elections were held on April 1.

Virginia: Special election held on September 9.

Arizona: Special election held on September 23.

Governor races in Virginia and New Jersey In Virginia, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears faces Democrat Abigail Spanberger in a historic race that will elect the state’s first female governor.

In New Jersey, Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill are locked in a tight contest to replace outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy.

California redistricting battle California voters are deciding Proposition 50, a controversial measure that would let Democrats temporarily redraw congressional maps, bypassing the state’s independent redistricting commission.

Governor Gavin Newsom called it essential to “protect democracy against Republican gerrymandering.”

Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General races Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Republican Winsome Earle-Sears is retiring to run for governor.

Virginia Attorney General: Republican Jason Miyares is seeking re-election.

State Supreme Court elections Two states are holding supreme court elections in 2025:

Wisconsin: Election for an open seat held on April 1, where Judge Susan M. Crawford defeated Judge Brad Schimel.

Pennsylvania: Three justices—Christine Donohue, David N. Wecht, and Kevin M. Dougherty—are eligible for retention votes on November 4.

Public Service Commission Georgia: Two members of the Georgia Public Service Commission will be elected in special elections, postponed from 2024.

State Legislative elections Only two states are holding regularly scheduled legislative elections in 2025—New Jersey and Virginia—covering 180 seats out of the nation’s 7,386 (just 2.4%).

As of November 3, 2025, Republicans controlled 55.4% of state legislative seats, Democrats 43.6%, with the remainder vacant or independent.

Republicans held majorities in 57 chambers.

Democrats held 39 chambers.

Entering 2025:

Republicans fully controlled 23 state governments.

Democrats controlled 15.

12 states had split control.

Major city elections Voters in Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York City, and Seattle are choosing new leaders or deciding on incumbents.

Atlanta: Mayor Andre Dickens seeks reelection against three challengers.

Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu faces no major opposition.

Cleveland: Justin Bibb faces Republican Laverne Gore in a race focused on crime and jobs.

Detroit: Council president Mary Sheffield faces pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. as Mayor Mike Duggan exits.

Minneapolis: Incumbent Jacob Frey is challenged by progressive state senator Omar Fateh.

New York City: Socialist Zohran Mamdani leads a heated race against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.