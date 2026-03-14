Eleven Indians charged in US over staged convenience store robberies, visa fraud

Eleven Indian citizens residing illegally in the U.S. have been charged with visa fraud for allegedly planning staged armed robberies at convenience stores, U.S. federal prosecutors said. Authorities stated that the suspects are accused of orchestrating fake robberies so store clerks could falsely report being crime victims on immigration applications to obtain a Green Card, PTI reported.

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Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, Maheshkumar Patel, 36, Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, Dipikaben Patel, 40, Rameshbhai Patel, 52, Amitabahen Patel, 43, Ronakkumar Patel, 28, Sangitaben Patel, 36, Minkesh Patel, 42, Sonal Patel, 42 and Mitul Patel, 40 have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

They all were living unlawfully in various US states such as Massachusetts, Kentucky and Ohio.

Dipikaben was deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Jitendrakumar, Maheshkumar, Sanjaykumar, Amitabahen, Sangitaben, and Mitul were arrested in Massachusetts and released after their initial federal court appearance in Boston on Friday.

Rameshbhai, Ronakkumar, Sonal, and Minkesh were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio, and made their initial appearances there. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

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According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to falsely claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa), PTI reported.

A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. The U visa offers an immigrant work authorisation and a path to a Green Card within 5–10 years.

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Authorities said that in the course of the alleged staged robberies, the "robber" would threaten store clerks or the owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video.

The clerks or the store owners would then wait five or more minutes until the "robber" had escaped before calling the police to report the "crime."

The "victims" are alleged to have each paid Rambhai to participate in the scheme.

In turn, Rambhai allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

Rambhai, the "robber," and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted.

The 11 defendants charged on Friday are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a "victim."

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The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.