Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk to lower Obesity Drug cost, strike pricing deal with Trump — 'Triumph for American patients'

Weight loss drug makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk on Thursday secured deals with the Trump administration to reduce prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs.

“It’s a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Mike Doustdar, chief executive officer of Novo Nordisk, said in a statement that “Novo Nordisk has always worked to secure affordable access to our innovative medicines, and today’s announcement will bring semaglutide medicines to more American patients at a lower cost.

Lilly Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks in a statement called the announcement a pivotal moment in US health care policy that was “made possible through collaboration with the Trump Administration.”

What will be the cost of weight loss drugs when purchased through TrumpRx?

— Ozempic and Wegovy prices will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350.

— Zepbound and Orforglipron, if approved, will fall from $1,086 per month to an average of $346.

The White House said that in the event that the FDA later approves the Wegovy pill, or certain similar ‘GLP-1’ drugs in each company’s pipeline intended to be taken orally rather than as a shot, the initial dose of those drugs will be priced at $150 per month through TrumpRx.

Medicare prices

— The Medicare prices of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound will be $245.