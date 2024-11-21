Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi say goodbye to America—Trump’s reelection was the trigger—Details inside

  • Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actor-wife Portia de Rossi have left the US, settling in the Cotswolds. Sources reveal Trump's re-election pushed the couple to 'get the hell out.'

Ravi Hari
Updated21 Nov 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Ellen DeGeneres with actor-wife Portia de Rossi flees America after Donald Trump's 2024 win. REUTERS/File photo
Ellen DeGeneres with actor-wife Portia de Rossi flees America after Donald Trump’s 2024 win. REUTERS/File photo

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, have left the United States for the English countryside, TMZ reported citing sources revealing their decision was heavily influenced by Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

New life in the Cotswolds

The couple has settled in the Cotswolds, a region in southwest England known for its rolling hills and quaint villages. Located about two hours from London, their new home was reportedly purchased before the election. However, Trump’s victory solidified their decision to move abroad, with one insider saying the celebrity news website that the couple were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory and they wanted to "get the hell out".

Political stance and endorsements

Ellen DeGeneres has been a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates. She endorsed Harris on social media after Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket in July.

Ellen wrote at the time: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

 

Also Read | Escape Trump’s term in style: 4-year cruise to 140 countries for $50K a year

In August, she reiterated her support for Harris on Instagram, sharing a similar sentiment. On November 1, Ellen urged her followers to vote by reposting a video from The Seneca Project that highlighted women's movements in the US. “Let’s vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do!” she wrote in the post.

 

Also Read | Looking to escape Trump’s victory? Sardinian village offers homes for 1 Euro

Montecito property to be listed

Ellen and Portia plan to sell their Montecito, California, home following their move, according to the report. The couple had previously sold another mansion in Montecito for $96 million, the report added.

Also Read | A MASSIVE 1,500% surge in Google Searches for moving abroad after Trump’s win

A new chapter

Ellen and Portia’s decision to relocate underscores their disillusionment with US politics post-election. By settling in England, they’ve taken a significant step to embrace a fresh chapter away from the political turbulence of their home country.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsEllen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi say goodbye to America—Trump’s reelection was the trigger—Details inside

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.