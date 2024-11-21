Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi say goodbye to America—Trump’s reelection was the trigger—Details inside

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, have left the United States for the English countryside, TMZ reported citing sources revealing their decision was heavily influenced by Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

New life in the Cotswolds The couple has settled in the Cotswolds, a region in southwest England known for its rolling hills and quaint villages. Located about two hours from London, their new home was reportedly purchased before the election. However, Trump’s victory solidified their decision to move abroad, with one insider saying the celebrity news website that the couple were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory and they wanted to "get the hell out".

Political stance and endorsements Ellen DeGeneres has been a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates. She endorsed Harris on social media after Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket in July.

Ellen wrote at the time: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

In August, she reiterated her support for Harris on Instagram, sharing a similar sentiment. On November 1, Ellen urged her followers to vote by reposting a video from The Seneca Project that highlighted women's movements in the US. “Let’s vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do!” she wrote in the post.

Montecito property to be listed Ellen and Portia plan to sell their Montecito, California, home following their move, according to the report. The couple had previously sold another mansion in Montecito for $96 million, the report added.