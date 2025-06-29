Elliot Page, after coming out as transgender, debuts relationship with actress Julia Shiplett in Pride month

The Oscar-nominated actor, 38, took to Instagram to announce their relationship with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett. He came out as transgender man in 2020.

“🌈 💕,” Elliot put this as a cute photo caption of him and Julia while on a rainbow road. Hours later, Shiplett' (portrays Mimi in the Prime Video series), posted an image where the shirtless Umbrella Academy star could be seen enjoying in a hot spring. “Happy prideee,” she posted the caption with clip.

Elliot page in a photo shared by their partner

Who is Elliot Page? Elliot is an actor and producer from Canada. He is an activist as well who advocates for LGBTQ rights and against discrimination. He is known for movies and shows like Juno, An American Crime, Into the forest, Flatliners among others.

Elliot was once wed to Emma Portner, a professional dancer and choreographer, although they split in 2020. He also had romantic relationships in the past with actresses Olivia Thirlby and Kate Mara.

Elliot’s upcoming project is a part in the celebrity-packed film The Odyssey, which is the next feature from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He had collaborated with Nolan before on the 2010 film Inception.

“It's the most fun I've ever had dating. Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I'm not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” he said in 2023, according to Los Angeles Times.

Who is Julia Shiplett? Julia Shiplett, 38, is an actress born in Chicago, Illinois, USA on 10 June 1987. She is known for Happiness for Beginners, A Tourist's Guide to Love, Turn Me On and others.