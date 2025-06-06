'Elon, don't be upset!': Russia responds to ongoing Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been engaged in one of the biggest internal squabbles ever since the new US President was elected to the White House. Musk started off as a loyalist of the Trump regime, spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but all of a sudden began slamming the administration's agenda. Musk even took to X to turn things up a noth between him and Trump, even accusing the reigning President of being connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Russia ‘enjoying’ the Musk-Trump feud Meanwhile, if there is one country that is enjoying the fight between Musk and Trump, it is none other than Russia. Russia's top administrators and regular netizens are flooding X with jokes, sarcasm, and jibes.

One of the most important of these reactions came from Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official and former president, who posted on X saying, ”We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don’t fight, guys!”

Then came offers by Russian officials, which included bringing Starlink's establishment to their country with the promise of freedom. "Elon, don't be upset! If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us. Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity," said Senator Dmitry Rogozin, who once ran Russia's space programme.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reacted with a diplomatic stance regarding the infighting between Musk and Trump. Peskov claimed that it was solely an internal matter for the United States, but he remained confident that Trump would be able to deal with it ably. "Presidents handle a huge number of different things at the same time, some more and some less important," Peskov was quoted as saying, according to a Reuters report.