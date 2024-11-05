Elon Musk accused of tweaking X’s ‘Like’ button for US Election 2024 – But is it true?

US Election 2024: Amid the 2024 US presidential election, rumors suggest Elon Musk has changed X's like button to indicate support for Trump, while retweets favor Kamala Harris.

Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Nov 2024, 08:28 PM IST
As the race for the White House tightens, online rumours are swirling around a curious change on X, formerly known as Twitter. Users on the platform have claimed that X owner Elon Musk has altered the function of the “like” button to show support in a specific way for the 2024 US presidential election.
According to several posts circulating on the platform, Musk has supposedly programmed the "like" button to signify a vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump, while the "retweet" function purportedly signals support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The viral claim caught traction when an X user, Aap Ka Jasoos, posted, “I thought this is fake, But it's dam true 🙀 that, Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United State Elections. Retweet for Kamala🔂Like for Trump ❤️.”

This sparked widespread discussion, with other users joining in to echo similar sentiments. Another user, @Ayesha13_4, fuelled the rumours by writing, “Elon Musk has changed the like button for US elections 2024 ❤ Like for Trump ❤️ Retweet for Trump🔄.”

In another post, user Felix claimed, “Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United State Elections. Retweet for Trump 🔂Like for Trump Also ❤️.” Yet another user, Rafay, added to the speculation, stating, “Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United State Elections. #Election2024 #Trump #Kamala #FightforAmerica #ElectionDay.” In a reply, Muhammad Tayyab expressed agreement, replying, “Yes, You are Right Rafay about it.”

While these posts have garnered significant engagement, there is no official confirmation or evidence that Musk has altered the X platform’s like or retweet functions to show allegiance to either presidential candidate.

As always, users are advised to verify claims from credible sources before accepting them as fact. For now, it appears that X’s buttons retain their original functions—without any political affiliations or hidden meanings.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight, neck-and-neck contest as they enter the final stretch of the high-stakes 2024 US Presidential election and the voting has begun, widely regarded as the "closest race in history."

 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:28 PM IST
