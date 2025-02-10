Elon Musk accuses FEMA of illegally spending $59M on illegal migrants’ luxury hotel stays: ‘Gross insubordination’

  • Elon Musk alleged that FEMA violated federal law by using $59 million in emergency funds to accommodate illegal migrants in upscale hotels. He called for an urgent recovery of the money, arguing it should have been used for disaster relief.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 Feb 2025, 11:33 PM IST
Elon Musk took to X to criticize FEMA for allegedly misusing emergency funds meant for disaster relief. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for allegedly misusing $59 million in taxpayer funds to house illegal migrants in luxury hotels in New York City.

Musk claimed that the expenditure was illegal and directly defied a presidential executive order.

“Gross insubordination,” says Musk

"The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants," Musk wrote on X. "Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order."

Calls for immediate clawback

Musk further insisted that the funds were meant for American disaster relief efforts and should not have been diverted to migrant accommodations.

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," Musk added.

FEMA yet to respond

As of now, FEMA has not issued an official response to Musk’s claims. The agency’s policies regarding the allocation of emergency funds and their use in migrant-related expenditures remain under scrutiny.

Trump criticizes FEMA’s performance

Trump announced on January 24 that he would sign an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally restructuring—or potentially eliminating—the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While touring hurricane-damaged areas in North Carolina, Trump sharply criticised FEMA’s response efforts.

“FEMA has turned out to be a disaster … I think we recommend that FEMA go away,” Trump said during his visit to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene last year.

Executive Order establishes FEMA review council

Following his remarks, Trump signed an executive order creating a 20-member Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council. The council has been tasked with recommending “structural changes” to FEMA and exploring ways to “enable national resilience” in disaster management.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 11:33 PM IST
