Elon Musk advocates for zero tariffs and free trade zone between Europe and North America

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a key advisor to President Donald Trump, said he hopes to see a “zero tariff situation” between the United States and Europe. This is a sharp contrast to Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy unveiled earlier this week.

Virtually addressing The League Congress in Italy, hosted by right-wing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Musk said, “I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move, ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America.”

He added that cross-Atlantic labor mobility should also be encouraged: “If they wish to work in Europe or wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view. That has certainly been my advice to the president.”

rump doubles down amid market turmoil Musk’s remarks came just days after President Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on some of the United States’ largest trading partners, including a 20% duty on European Union imports. The announcement rattled global financial markets, marking some of the steepest single-day losses since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the backlash, Trump remained defiant in a post on Truth Social on Saturday: “China and many other nations have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post.’”

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

During the White House event announcing the tariffs, Trump claimed the US had been “looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” by foreign trade policies, and promised a new “golden age of America.” Advertisement

Europe signals willingness to retaliate European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Europe is prepared to respond. We’ll always protect our interests and values. We’re also ready to engage. And to go from confrontation to negotiation.”

EU leaders are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss retaliatory tariffs, with some measures possibly taking effect before the end of the month.