Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of multiple tech companies, acknowledged the flaws in the H1-B visa system, which grants highly skilled foreign workers the ability to work in the United States. Musk admitted the program was "broken" and called for significant reform to address concerns about its misuse.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk responded to criticisms of the H1-B visa system, particularly claims that it allows the hiring of low-wage foreign workers, especially in the tech industry. Musk suggested that one way to fix the system would be by raising the minimum salary requirement for H1-B visa holders and imposing a yearly cost for maintaining the visa. He argued this would make it "materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically," which he believes could mitigate the abuse of the program.

"Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform," Musk wrote on X.

He added, "I’m confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger."

Elon Musk gains Trump’s support on H-1B visa debate amid MAGA division President-elect Donald Trump has voiced support for Elon Musk’s stance on the H-1B visa program, despite rising opposition within Trump’s own political base. The program, which enables US companies to employ highly skilled foreign workers, has been a contentious issue, particularly among immigration hardliners in the MAGA movement.

Musk, recently tapped by Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been vocal in defending the program. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO argues that foreign talent is crucial for innovation in the US.

Musk defends H-1B program On Friday (December 27), Musk responded strongly to critics on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the role of H-1B visas in his own success and that of his companies. “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk wrote.

In a heated exchange, Musk invoked a profane quote from the movie Tropic Thunder to dismiss critics: “Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Musk continued to defend the program, emphasizing its role in attracting exceptional talent to the US “Anyone – of any race, creed, or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity,” he posted on X.

Trump sides with Musk President-elect Trump backed Musk’s position on Saturday (December 28), telling the New York Post that he has always supported the H-1B program. “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump said.

Internal MAGA division Musk’s position has deepened divisions within the MAGA ight-wing influencer Laura Loomer criticized Trump’s selection of Indian-American tech executive Sriram Krishnan as an AI policy adviser. Loomer argued the appointment contradicted Trump’s “America First” agenda and accused tech executives of prioritizing personal gain over national interests.

Musk lashed out at such sentiments, calling for the removal of “contemptible fools” and “hateful, unrepentant racists” from the Republican Party. He asserted that opposition to skilled immigration undermines America’s global competitiveness.