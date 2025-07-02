Elon Musk again flips on Donald Trump: Tesla chief now credits US President for global peace efforts

After months of flip flops and trading barbs with Donald Trump over his ‘big beautiful bill’, Elon Musk has once again changed his tone – now crediting the United States President for resolving several global conflitcs. Elon Musk's praise for Donald Trump came as the US President announced on social media that he was closer to finalising a deal for Gaza ceasefire.

Donald Trump said, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal.”

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Reacting to the announcement, Elon Musk said, “Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.”

Both Donald Trump and Elon Musk had signaled they were ready to move on from their bitter fight nearly a month ago, but the president's mega bill that the Tesla chief has called “political suicide for the Republican Party” has brought the two men back to sniping.

The Tesla chief on Tuesday, July 1, threw down the gauntlet with his remark after the United States President threatened to end Tesla subsidies.