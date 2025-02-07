British author JK Rowling recently criticised the leftist leaders for imposing gender ideology on people. Her social media post calling gender ideology a major cause of ‘irreparable physical damage to vulnerable kids’ also received support from Elon Musk.

JK Rowling also mentioned that many people have suffered and had to pay a heavy price for raising their voices against ‘gender ideology’ and supporting the fact: ‘sex is real and matters’.

“Nobody voted for it; the vast majority of people disagree with it, yet it has been imposed, top-down, by politicians, healthcare bodies, academia, sections of the media, celebrities and even the police. Its activists have threatened and enacted violence on those who've dared oppose it,” the author of the famous seven-volume fantasy series, Harry Potter, wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

“People have been defamed and discriminated against for questioning it. Jobs have been lost, and lives have been ruined, all for the crime of knowing that sex is real and matters,” Rowling added in the post.

Elon Musk agrees to JK Rowling's post on ‘gender ideology’ Several users expressed their opinions on JK Rowling's post. Tech billionaire and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, supported her post and commented, “Absolutely”.

Earlier, JK Rowling had supported US President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports and targeted the previous US governments.

‘Trans-identified and not-identified men benefited most from gender ideology’ In her post, JK Rowling also claimed that “men, both trans-identified and not”, benefited the most from gender identity ideology.

“Some have been rewarded for having a cross-dressing kink by access to all spaces previously reserved for women. Others have parlayed their delicious new victim status into an excuse to threaten, assault and harass women.”

‘Women, children, and gay are actual victims’ After mentioning problems with ‘gender ideology’, JK Rowling said that the actual victims of the situation have been “women, children, and gay people.”