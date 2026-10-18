Elon Musk allegedly cut ex Ashley St. Clair’s child support from $100,000 to $20,000 after she revealed their son

Elon Musk’s former partner Ashley St. Clair has alleged that the billionaire reduced her monthly child support payments after she publicly revealed the birth of their son, Romulus, in February 2025. St. Clair made the claims in Musk, a new documentary by filmmaker Alex Gibney, according to Entertainment Weekly.

St. Clair alleged that after their son was born in September 2024, she was offered a lump sum of $15 million and monthly child support of $100,000 in exchange for her silence. She claimed that after she declined the offer, Musk reduced the monthly payment to $40,000, before cutting it further to $20,000 in February 2025, following her public announcement about their child.

Musk has not publicly responded to St. Clair’s claims.

Ashley St. Clair says Musk showed a different side after their son’s birth St. Clair, a former conservative influencer, described Musk as “kind” before the birth of their son, but said his behaviour appeared to change afterwards.

“It was almost as if he didn’t show a certain side of himself until after we had our baby,” she said in the documentary, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

St. Clair has sued Musk seeking full custody of Romulus. The custody dispute remains ongoing.

How Musk and St. Clair began interacting St. Clair, according to the report, said her relationship with Musk began in 2023, when he started interacting with her posts on X, the social media platform he acquired in 2022.

“When Elon started interacting with me on Twitter, I was a conservative influencer,” St. Clair reportedly said in the documentary. She recalled that Musk frequently responded to her posts and once replied to a Mother's Day post by suggesting that she should have more children.

St. Clair said Musk presented himself as a “good dad” and gave her the impression that he maintained an “amicable” relationship with the mothers of his children.

“He was always saying, ‘We should have a kid. You should have so many more kids. You should have 10 kids,’” she recalled. “Eventually I was like, ‘Well, what does that look like?’”

St. Clair alleges Musk contacted other women about having children The documentary also features St. Clair’s claims that Musk may have fathered more children than publicly known. She alleged that other women contacted her about interactions with the billionaire, including claims that he had been messaging them and offering to have children with them.

“There was a woman in Japan who just wanted, basically, sperm donation that he had obliged,” St. Clair said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She described the alleged pattern of messages as “a Gatling gun of sperm in his DMs.”